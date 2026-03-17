Orlando ranks #1 in nation for best roadside attraction

It’s not the attraction you would most expect

Orlando, Florida, USA - February 9, 2020 : Large alligator head at the main entrance to Gatorland theme Park and wildlife preserve located along South Orange Blossom Trail south of Orlando.
Gatorland Orlando, Florida, USA - February 9, 2020 : Large alligator head at the main entrance to Gatorland theme Park and wildlife preserve located along South Orange Blossom Trail south of Orlando. (miroslav_1/Getty Images)
By Leeann Reilly

Orlando is known for having a plethora of theme parks and attractions and now according to Betway Casino the city has the #1 roadside attraction in the country.

Betway Casino has analyzed more than 80 of the most well-known roadside attractions across the nation, ranking them based on TripAdvisor ratings and volume, the number of tagged Instagram posts, and worldwide Google search interest.

Coming in at the #1 spot is Orlando’s very own Gatorland.

Gatorland Rare White Alligator (WFTV)

The Orlando wildlife park receives 165,000 annual searches and appears in over 135,000 Instagram posts tagged #Gatorland. Home to one of the country’s largest collections of alligators and crocodiles, it has nearly 6,000 Tripadvisor reviews and an average rating of 4.4 out of 5.

Here’s where the rest of the nation’s attractions fell on the list:


Rank		AttractionLocationStateNo. of TripAdvisor ReviewsAverage TripAdvisor Review ScoreNo. of Instagram PostsWorldwide Search Volume (12 months)
1GatorlandOrlandoFlorida5,9964.4135,932165,000
2Sun StudioMemphisTennessee13,1214.855,74940,500
3House on the RockSpring GreenWisconsin2,0834.1105,120135,000
4Cadillac RanchAmarilloTexas4,3583.9128,40290,500
5Winchester Mystery HouseSan JoseCalifornia3,224448,483135,000
6Glass BeachFort BraggCalifornia2,2173.870,954135,000
7Salvation MountainNear Niland (Imperial County)California4014.4169,15427,100
8Madonna InnSan Luis ObispoCalifornia2,117480,762110,000
9Blowing RockBlowing RockNorth Carolina1,4243.9154,04440,500
10Devils Punch BowlOtter RockOregon1,0894.489,79560,500
On AirK92.3 - Orlando's #1 for New Country Logo
    View All
    1-844-254-9232