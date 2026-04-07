Mickey & Friends release of EP reimagining popular Disney songs with a country-fied twist Country stars like Kane Brown, Restless Road, and Dasha give their take on songs from famous Disney movies in this brand-new album.

ORLANDO, Fla. — Disney announced the release of their latest EP, Main Street Country, which the company says “bring[s] together award-winning artists to reimagine iconic Disney songs through a genre rooted in storytelling, heart, and emotional connection.”

▶ LISTEN TO ORLANDO’S MORNING NEWS EXPRESS PODCAST ON WDBO

This EP comes after the successful release of Disney’s pop punk cover album A Whole New Sound, which saw artists like Bowling for Soup, We The Kings, and Yellowcard reimagine hits from Toy Story, Pocahontas, and The Lion King in a whole new way.

Main Street Country’s line-up is an impressive one, with a track list that features several GRAMMY® award winners and Billboard Hot 100 stars:

“Beauty and the Beast” from Beauty and the Beast (1991) by Kane Brown and Katelyn Brown “The Climb” from Hannah Montana: The Movie (2009) by Restless Road “She’s So Gone” from Lemonade Mouth (2011) by Dasha “You’ll Be In My Heart” from Tarzan (1999) by Maddie & Tae “Go the Distance” from Hercules (1997) by BRELAND

For the Walt Disney Company, this collaboration is an authentic continuation of their brand identity.

“Mickey Mouse has a long history with western and Americana culture, dating back to early animated shorts and continuing through themed appearances and costumes across Disney Parks,” the company said in their statement.

Fans can pre-save the EP on Spotify, Apple Music, or wherever they listen to music, and can pre-order the exclusive vinyl, which releases on May 15.

Click here to download our free news, weather and traffic app. And click here to subscribe to our daily 3 Big Things newsletter.

©2026 Cox Media Group