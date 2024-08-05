LIVE UPDATES: Debby weakens to tropical storm, major flooding expected in southeastern US

Debby weakens to tropical storm, major flooding expected in southeastern US Debby is expected to bring major flooding to the southeastern U.S. over the next few days.

Expand Autoplay Image 1 of 43 Tropical Storm Debby The surf pushed by winds from then Tropical Storm Debby break over the sea wall in Cedar Key, Fla., on Sunday, Aug. 4, 2024. (AP Photo/Christopher O'Meara) (Chris O'Meara/AP)

11:50 a.m. update:

Thousands of people are without power Monday after rain bands from Hurricane Debby moved through Central Florida.

Marion County has more than 11,000 outages.

More than 12,000 were reported in Lake County.

Power crews around the state are mobilizing to make repairs and restore power to affected areas.

11 a.m. update:

Debby has been downgraded back into a tropical storm, according to the National Hurricane Center.

Tropical Storm Debby is still expected to cause major flooding over the southeastern U.S. over the next few days.

Although Debby has just been downgraded back to a tropical storm, major flooding a concern for N Florida, SE Georgia, Coastal Carolinas as it slowly drifts northeastward. pic.twitter.com/mVoJ2bPXjG — George Waldenberger (@GWaldenWFTV) August 5, 2024

10:50 a.m. update:

Some residents in Marion County are being asked to boil their tap water before using it.

Due to a loss of power at the water plant, a boil water notice is in effect for all Marion County Utilities customers in the Fore Acres, Hillside Acres and Courtney Acres.

Residents within the community must boil water used for consumption until the water is tested and results indicate that the water is safe to drink.

Bottled water may be used as an alternative for drinking, cooking, and brushing teeth, officials said.

9:39 a.m. update:

Deputies in Hillsborough County said a driver is dead after a semi-truck crashed into the water Monday morning.

The Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office said the large truck veered into the Tampa Bypass Canal on I-75.

A dive team responded to the scene to search for the driver.

Crews are also responding to get the truck out of the water.

⚠️𝗔𝗹𝗲𝗿𝘁: 𝗢𝘃𝗲𝗿𝘁𝘂𝗿𝗻𝗲𝗱 𝗦𝗲𝗺𝗶 𝗧𝗿𝘂𝗰𝗸 𝗼𝗻 𝗜-𝟳𝟱⚠️#teamHCSO is on scene responding to an incident in which a semi-truck overturned and fell into the water off I-75 this morning. Our Dive Team is currently working to recover the vehicle. Please avoid the area… pic.twitter.com/R8Jk1cp56k — HCSO (@HCSOSheriff) August 5, 2024

9 a.m. update:

A Tornado Warning has been issued for parts of Orange County.

The warning area includes Pine Hills, Ocoee and Winter Garden.

Tornado Warning including Pine Hills FL, Ocoee FL and Winter Garden FL until 9:15 AM EDT pic.twitter.com/DtuQsumCLS — NWS Melbourne (@NWSMelbourne) August 5, 2024

The alert is in effect until 9:15 a.m.

Most of Central Florida is under a Tornado Watch until 4 p.m.

Watch live updates on Channel 9.

Aug 5 | We are tracking an area of weak rotation on radar, moving from near Bay Lake to Horizon West. A Tornado Warning has been issued, and will be in effect until 915 AM. https://t.co/45mQPu3eO4 pic.twitter.com/g80148Ipik — NWS Melbourne (@NWSMelbourne) August 5, 2024

8:53 a.m. update:

While Hurricane Debby makes landfall in northwestern Florida, the storm’s outer bands have been impacting Central Florida.

It was a scary scene in Cocoa, as several high-profile vehicles flipped at the Sonrise Palms RV Park.

One resident there described her panic as she ran to safety, witnessing RVs tipping over “one by one.”

Channel 9′s Sam Martello is at the RV park this morning and working to learn more about possible injuries.

FOLLOWING HURRICANE DEBBY: damage left behind at Sonrise Palms RV Park in Cocoa. This is just one of the RV’s that flipped in a severe thunderstorm. We’re told a 99 year old man was inside when it happened and was taken to the hospital. @WFTV pic.twitter.com/A8VHP54qD9 — Sam Martello (@sammartellotv) August 5, 2024

8:08 a.m. update:

A Tornado Warning has been issued in Polk County.

The warning area includes Winter Haven, Haines City and Auburndale.

Tornado Warning including Winter Haven FL, Haines City FL and Auburndale FL until 8:30 AM EDT pic.twitter.com/m4gvgVD7U3 — NWS Tampa Bay (@NWSTampaBay) August 5, 2024

The alert is in effect until 8:30 a.m.

Most of Central Florida is under a Tornado Watch until 4 p.m.

Watch live updates on Channel 9.

7:30 a.m. update:

Gov. Ron DeSantis is giving an update on Florida’s response to Hurricane Debby.

Joining DeSantis at the news conference was Florida Division of Emergency Management Director Kevin Guthrie.

6:59 a.m. update:

The National Hurricane Center confirmed Hurricane Debby has officially made landfall in Florida.

The eye on the storm came onshore near Horseshoe Beach in Dixie County.

Debby has maximum sustained winds of around 80 mph and is moving north-northeast at 10 mph.

Hurricane Debby makes landfall in Florida

The system is expected to bring life-threatening storm surges and significant flooding to the area.

#HurricaneDebby making landfall in the Florida Big Bend!



💧Bands of heavy rain will continue to move across the area with flooding possible!

🌪️A Tornado Watch for much of the region until 4 PM EDT!

✅Have multiple ways to receive warnings

💡 Use caution after the storm#FLwx pic.twitter.com/i7Q3DbPdrK — NWS Tampa Bay (@NWSTampaBay) August 5, 2024

6:05 a.m. update:

A Tornado Warning has been issued for northeastern Polk County.

The warning area includes Auburndale, Polk City and Eva.

Tornado Warning including Auburndale FL, Polk City FL and Eva FL until 6:30 AM EDT pic.twitter.com/cOhJ8Xjdpe — NWS Tampa Bay (@NWSTampaBay) August 5, 2024

The alert is in effect until 6:30 a.m.

Most of Central Florida is under a Tornado Watch until 4 p.m.

Tornado Watch issued for Central Florida

6 a.m. update:

Gov. Ron DeSantis is set to give an update Monday morning on Florida’s response to Hurricane Debby.

DeSantis plans to speak at 7:30 a.m. from the state’s Emergency Operations Center in Tallahassee.

Joining DeSantis at the news conference will be Florida Division of Emergency Management Director Kevin Guthrie.

5 am EDT: Hurricane #Debby very near landfall in the Florida Big Bend. Life-threatening storm surge expected in portions of Florida and major flooding is forecast for the southeastern U.S. Here are the Key Messages. https://t.co/tW4KeGdBFb pic.twitter.com/iPUOesfYM6 — National Hurricane Center (@NHC_Atlantic) August 5, 2024

5 a.m. update:

The latest track has Hurricane Debby moving into the “Big Bend” area of northwest Florida.

Debby will gradually move east near I-10 and bring flooding rainfall along the way.

The storm system will likely linger near the Georgia, South Carolina and North Carolina area all week long.

Hurricane #Debby nearing landfall in the Florida Big Bend. Life-threatening storm surge and potentially catastrophic rainfall expected. Here is the 4 am EDT update. https://t.co/tW4KeGdBFb pic.twitter.com/dZnu1l2BBe — National Hurricane Center (@NHC_Atlantic) August 5, 2024

4 a.m. update:

The National Hurricane Center says Hurricane Debby will be capable of producing winds of 70 to 90 mph.

Officials are advising residents to make sure loose items around their homes are secured.

Downed power lines and tree branches are also a major concern for portions of northern Florida.

As Debby upgraded to hurricane, Lake County bumped up to a tropical storm warning...A few flood advisories popping up in Marion County. pic.twitter.com/GDCjTqb1g8 — George Waldenberger (@GWaldenWFTV) August 5, 2024

2 a.m. update:

Meteorologist Tom Terry said Debby remains a Category 1 hurricane, increasing only slightly in strength since the 11 p.m. advisory from the National Hurricane Center.

As of 2 a.m., NHC put Debby’s maximum sustained winds at 80 mph.

Terry said the storm was continuing to move at a relatively slow pace, just 12 mph.

He expected Debby to make landfall in Florida’s Big Bend around daybreak Monday, possibly near Steinhatchee.

Central Florida can still expect periods of heavy rain due to the hurricane’s outer bands.

Hurricane #Debby Advisory 11A: Debby Strengthening as it Nears Landfall in the Florida Big Bend. Expected to Bring Life-Threatening Storm Surge in Portions of Florida and Major Flooding in the Southeastern United States. https://t.co/tW4KeGe9uJ — National Hurricane Center (@NHC_Atlantic) August 5, 2024

12 a.m. update:

Debby is a hurricane as it approaches the Northeastern Gulf Coast.

The track has shifted a bit west, meteorologist George Waldenberger said.

Most of Central Florida is under a tornado watch until 6 a.m. Monday.

TORNADO WATCH is up! Please stay alert. Thank you! pic.twitter.com/lPDOvWKRxu — Brian Shields (@BrianWeather) August 4, 2024

Brevard County is the only area not under the tornado watch.

