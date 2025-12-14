Lake Mary wins first state football title on Hail Mary touchdown The Rams scored a touchdown on the game’s final play to win the Class 7A crown.

MIAMI, Fla. — Lake Mary scored a thrilling Hail Mary touchdown on the game’s final play and beat Vero Beach 28-27 to capture their first state football championship in school history.

Notre Dame signee Noah Grubbs connected with FIU signee Barrett Schulz inside the five-yard line and when he almost got tackled, Tavarius Brundidge Jr. took the ball and scored with no time remaining.

OH MY GOODNESS!!!@LMRamsFootball with the HAIL MARY FOR THE WIN to capture their FIRST STATE CHAMPIONSHIP in program history.@NoahGrubbsQB to @BarrettSchulz and @22Aproblem_ with the all-time assist to capture the Class 7A crown in Miami. #SCTop10



🎥: @ShaneWhitehead9 pic.twitter.com/hVLbPvyTn6 — Alex Walker (@AlexWalkerTV) December 14, 2025

Lake Mary trailed 21-3 at halftime at Pitbull Stadium in Miami and scored nine points in the final fifteen seconds of the game to complete the thrilling comeback.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2025 Cox Media Group