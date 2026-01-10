Kick Into Action: LEGO NINJAGO Weekends Return to Florida Celebrate 15 years of LEGO NINJAGO with interactive shows, themed food, character meet-and-greets, and hands-on builds.

WINTER HAVEN, Fla. — LEGOLAND Florida Resort is celebrating 15 years of LEGO NINJAGO with the return of a special event. LEGO NINJAGO Weekends will return from Jan. 17 to Feb. 15.

Families can participate in themed activities, enjoy special food items, and meet their favorite characters.

The LEGO NINJAGO Weekends will feature interactive activities, character meet-and-greets, high-energy shows, and hands-on builds designed to bring the excitement of the LEGO NINJAGO universe to life.

Officials say this event aims to inspire creativity and curiosity among guests of all ages.

All guests attending LEGO NINJAGO Weekends will receive a brand-new pop badge, which adds an interactive element for visitors throughout the events.

This year, guests can look forward to sampling themed food items, such as Matcha Arts Apple Fries and Balanced Bao Buns, which are inspired by the NINJAGO universe.

