Freedom Week Sales Tax Holiday offers savings to upcoming Kia Center and Camping World events

The Fourth of July is quickly approaching, which also means the State of Florida kicks off Freedom Week, its sales tax holiday applicable towards ticket purchases for events occurring July 1 through December 31, 2024, including concerts, sports and museums. The sales tax holiday runs the entire month from July 1 – July 31.

The Kia Center and Camping World Stadium announced that ticket purchases to the events listed below will be applicable towards Florida’s Freedom Week sales tax savings. You may purchase tickets in person at the Kia Center box office and online at Ticketmaster.com. During the Ticketmaster purchase experience, the tax exemption depends on the type of ticket(s) selected and the method of payment used. The tax exemption may be in the form of 1) $0 sales tax at check out (if no sales tax was charged during purchase), 2) a refund to the original method of payment used at the time of purchase (sales tax portion of total order) or 3) a gift card (if purchased via a gift card/voucher). Visit Ticketmaster.com for more details about Florida Freedom Week sales tax savings purchases.

