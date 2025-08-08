Free meals available to all Marion County students this school year

MARION COUNTY, Fla. — All students at Marion County Public Schools may get free breakfasts and lunches this school year, regardless of family income.
The free meals will be available starting Monday. No application is required to participate.
Here are the schools that are hosting the free meal program starting Monday include:
- Anthony Elementary
- Acceleration Academy
- Belleview Elementary
- Belleview High
- Belleview Middle
- Belleview-Santos Elementary
- College Park Elementary
- Dr. N.H. Jones Elementary
- Dunnellon Elementary
- Dunnellon High
- Dunnellon Middle
- East Marion Elementary
- Eighth Street Elementary
- Emerald Shores Elementary
- Fessenden Elementary
- Fordham Early Learning
- Forest High
- Fort King Middle
- Fort McCoy
- Greenway Elementary
- Hammett Bowen Elementary
- Harbour View Elementary
- Hillcrest School
- Horizon Academy at Marion Oaks
- Howard Middle
- Lake Weir High
- Lake Weir Middle
- Legacy Elementary
- Liberty Middle
- Madison Street Academy
- Maplewood Elementary
- Marion Charter
- Marion Oaks Elementary
- Marion Technical Institute
- McIntosh Area School
- North Marion High
- North Marion Middle
- Oakcrest Elementary
- Ocala Springs Elementary
- Ocali Charter High
- Ocali Charter Middle
- Osceola Middle
- Reddick-Collier Elementary
- Romeo Elementary
- Ross Prairie Elementary
- Saddlewood Elementary
- Shady Hill Elementary
- South Ocala Elementary
- Sparr Elementary
- Stanton-Weirsdale Elementary
- Sunrise Elementary
- Vanguard High
- Ward-Highlands Elementary
- West Port High
- Winding Oaks Elementary
- Wyomina Park Elementary
The program is provided in partnership with the Community Eligibility Provision initiative and is funded by the United States Department of Agriculture.
Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.
©2025 Cox Media Group