Cold Nights, Hot Bills: How Central Florida’s freezing temps could hit your wallet Residents are urged to prep their heat pumps and take efficiency measures as temperatures dip below 35 degrees, potentially raising energy consumption and utility bills.

ORLANDO, Fla. — Central Florida is preparing for three consecutive freezing nights that will test the limits of local heating systems and could spike energy bills.

Most heat pumps in the area are only designed to handle temperatures down to approximately 35 degrees. As temperatures drop below these design parameters, heating systems must work harder and consume more power, leading to higher utility costs for residents.

According to the U.S. Department of Energy, heating typically accounts for about 29% of a household’s energy bill.

Bill Green, vice president of Green’s Energy Services, said local heat pumps do combat both the heat and cold. However, unlike northern furnaces or radiators, heat pumps struggle when the outside temperature is significantly lower than the desired indoor temperature.

“Most of our heat pumps in this area are designed for a maximum low temperature of about 35 degrees,” Green said. “So this is going to test it beyond its design parameters.”

HVAC technicians recommend starting heating systems before the freezing temperatures arrive this weekend. This allows the system to maintain warmth rather than attempting to catch up once the house has already cooled.

Heating a home during freezing weather requires significantly more power than cooling it during the summer. Maintaining a 70-degree interior when it is in the 30s outside requires a 40-degree difference. This requires more energy than cooling a home to 70 degrees on a 90-degree day.

Aly Raschid, a spokesperson for Duke Energy, agreed the heat could lead to increased energy costs. “Their heating systems are gonna be working harder and they’re gonna be using more energy which will be reflected on their bills,” Raschid said.

Raschid told Channel 9, Duke Energy customers are automatically enrolled in usage alerts to monitor their energy consumption. “Midway through the billing cycle, they’ll get an update on what their energy use looks like and the costs associated with that,” Raschid said.

To help lower costs, Duke Energy provided the following tips:

Customers can combine these efforts with winter energy efficiency tips to maximize savings:

Set the thermostat to the lowest comfortable setting. (The smaller the difference between the inside and outside temperatures, the lower the energy usage and the greater the savings.)

Change air filters regularly for better efficiency.

Caulk, seal and weatherstrip air leaks in windows, doors and vents to keep warm air inside. (This alone can save 10% to 20% in heating and cooling costs.)

Operate ceiling fans clockwise to push warm air down and turn them off when leaving a room.

Open blinds and curtains during the day, letting the sun heat the home, and close them at night to insulate the home.

