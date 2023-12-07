CAN YOU IDENTIFY? Orange County Sheriff’s Office needs help identifying individual

The Orange County Sheriffs Office needs help identifying an individual who may have important information regarding a recent deadly shooting.

By Casey Wright, WDBO News & Talk

Orange County, FL — The Orange County Sheriffs Office needs help identifying an individual who may have important information regarding a recent shooting that killed a man in his 20s.

See video below:

The shooting happened November 30th at the Southern Oaks Apartments at 5956 Park Hamilton Blvd.

Anyone with info or can help identify this individual is urged to call @CrimelineFL at 800-423-8477

