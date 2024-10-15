After a week long delay, the jury has been selected in the “suitcase murder trial”

Sarah Boone, accused of murdering her boyfriend, will face a jury.

By Alexandra Dresner WDBO News & Talk

Monday, a jury was selected for Sarah Boone’s trial.

Sarah Boone of Winter Park, Florida is accused of murdering her boyfriend, Jorge Torres, after he was found dead in a suitcase inside her home on 2020.


Jury selection was especially difficult, because the trial is expected to last 3 weeks, and it’s a high profile case.

Many news sources have revealed details and evidence to the public about the case.


The judge asked potential juror is they have seen cell phone, body cam, or interrogation videos in order to uphold a fair and impartial jury.

The trial will begin today, after 16 trial delays prevented the trial from moving forward in the past.

If convicted, Boone faces a minimum of 22 years in prison.

