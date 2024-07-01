AAA activates ‘Tow-to-Go’ program for the 4th of July travel period

AAA Tow to Go AAA will reactivate its "Tow to Go" service during the holiday weekend. (AAA)

ORLANDO, Fla. — AAA predicts they will rescue over 800,000 drivers across the nation with car troubles during the 4th of July travel period.

The travel company also said it will work to assist many impaired drivers.

AAA activates its Tow to Go program in Florida, to offer a safe ride for impaired drivers and their vehicles during the week of Independence Day.

The program will be active at 6 p.m. on Wednesday, July 3rd to 6 a.m. on Monday, July 8th.

Floridians can call (855) 2-TOW-2-GO for a ride. Tow-to-Go is free to AAA members and non-members.

Rides are confidential and only for one person and their vehicle to be brought to a safe location within 10-miles.

Appointments cannot be scheduled in advance. Tow-to-Go may not be available in rural areas or during severe weather.

“By providing this program, AAA gives drivers no excuse for driving under the influence of drugs, alcohol or impairing medications,” said AAA spokesman, Mark Jenkins. “Please plan ahead by asking a friend to be your designated driver or use a ride sharing service. If those plans fall through, you can call Tow to Go and AAA will arrange for a safe ride for you.”

Tow-to-Go has removed more than 30,000 impaired drivers from the road since it began 25 years ago.

