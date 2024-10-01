34 new laws passed in the 2024 legislative session will take effect today, October 1st.

1. HB 403 Creates several new license plates

2. HB 1049 requires sellers to disclose information to home buyers about issues like flood damage - and whether homeowners’ insurance policies include coverage

3. SB 1628 requires local governments to complete business impact statements before they can adopt comprehensive plan amendments and land development regulations

4. HB 549 Declares it a third-degree felony to be part of a group of five plus people who conduct retail theft.

5. SB 718 Makes it a second-degree felony to possess fentanyl or similar drugs that result in overdoses or serious injuries

6. SB 758 Creates alteration to laws about tracking devices, with exemptions under certain circumstances for law-enforcement , parents of minors, and more

7. SB 764 Requires medical facilities to send sexual-assault evidence kits to the Florida Department of Law Enforcement within 30 days

8. SB 1036 Increases criminal penalties for immigrants arrested for felonies after illegally re-entering the U.S. -after they were deported for previous crimes

9. HB 1235 Changes requirements for sexual offenders and predators about reporting to authorities at least 48 hours before moving to another state along with other changes

10. HB 1389 Makes changes regarding digital voyeurism, including increasing criminal penalties if offenders are over 18 and are hold positions of authority over victims

11. HB 1365 is A new Florida law that prohibits allowing people to sleep on public property

12. HB 1545 establishes rules to protect minors from sexual exploitation













13. HB 479 written for the states Community Planning act- defines “mobility fee” and “mobility plan”

14. HB 801requires the FDLE to train law enforcement employees on forms of dementia such as Alzheimer’s disease

15. HB 7001 provides public record exemption to those who report child abuse

16. HB 1007 prohibits businesses from selling nicotine devices meant to attract minors- these businesses have 60 days to take these products off their shelves

17. HB 7005 provides public record exemption regarding credentials held by the Commission of Ethics

18. HB 1171 reclassifies some fraud cases committed against those over 65, with disabilities and minors

19. HB 1451 grants confidentiality between peer support and first responders

20. HB 341 is called the “safeguarding American Families Everywhere Act”, requires motor vehicles registration applications to include a section where applicants can list if they have any disabilities- of if they are a parent of a child with a disability









21. HB 7009 provides public record exemption regarding voluntary and involuntary admission for mental health treatment- or the Baker Act.

22. HB7003 Provides public record exemption to minors who pre-register to vote before their 18th birthday

23. HB 1025 restricts term limits for Trustees in the Municipal Service District of Ponte Vedra Beach

24. HB 819 expands the boundaries of the Lehigh Acres Municipal Improvement District

25. HB 7043 Exempts public record regarding information of certain agency personnel

26. SB 86 creates Hope Card programs for these issued protection orders

27. SB92- revises regulations for yacht and ship brokers

28. SB 532 is aimed at improving investor protection and provides investment opportunities within Florida

29. SB 808 allows firefighters, law enforcement officers, correctional and probation officers to receive compensation for medical treatment

30. SB 902 creates a set of requirements for offering vehicle value protection agreements

31. SB 7006 provides public record exemption held by municipal utility regarding certain information security and billing

32. SB 7008 provides public record exemption of records held by the Florida Department of the Lottery

33. HB 7007 provides public record exemption concerning emergency responses of college/ universities, law enforcement and local management agencies, the governor, and other boards f management

34. HB 509 cuts down on mosquito populations in the Collier Mosquito Control District





