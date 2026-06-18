Little Big Town's Carousel gig in Colorado

Little Big Town's headed to Colorado to play the 40th anniversary of The Carousel Ball this fall.

The Oct. 3 gala at the Sheraton Denver Downtown Hotel raises money for the Colorado-based Barbara Davis Center for Diabetes.

“We are honored to welcome Little Big Town to this year’s Carousel Ball,” event chairs Dana Davis and Barbara Davis say in a news release. “For nearly five decades, the Carousel Ball has brought together an incredible community united by one goal—to improve the lives of people living with type 1 diabetes and help accelerate research toward better treatments, prevention, and ultimately a cure. We are deeply grateful to Little Big Town for joining us in support of this special evening."

Reba McEntire, Lionel Richie, Lenny Kravitz and the Goo Goo Dolls have provided The Carousel Ball entertainment in years past.

Little Big Town's 12th album, It's a Dying Art, comes out Aug. 28.

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