Little Big Town heads back to the Mother Church for a December residency

If you want a little Christmas in July, Little Big Town's here to give it to you.

"We're celebrating the holiday season with three special Christmas nights with you. See you there," the band wrote on their socials, with a nod to "Christmas Night with You" from 2024's The Christmas Record.

Karen Fairchild, Kimberly Schlapman, Phillip Sweet and Jimi Westbrook will return to Nashville's historic Ryman Auditorium Dec. 8-10 for a holiday residency, just as they did in 2025.

Promising a night filled with yuletide favorites and their hits, LBT's continuing a tradition they started in 2017 as they became the first artists ever to play a year-long residency at the Mother Church of Country Music. Tickets are on sale now.

Little Big Town's 12th studio album, It's a Dying Art, comes out Aug. 28.

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