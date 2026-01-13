'Light of a Clear Blue Morning' dawns with Dolly, Reba, Lainey Wilson, Miley Cyrus + Queen Latifah

If you're looking for a little lift these days, Dolly Parton's here to give it to you, with a little help from her celebrity friends.
"Coming this Friday," she posted on her socials. "A new rendition of my song 'Light of a Clear Blue Morning' featuring [Lainey Wilson], [Miley Cyrus], [Queen Latifah] and [Reba McEntire]."
"Light of a Clear Blue Morning" first appeared on Dolly's 1977 New Harvest...First Gathering album and became the record's biggest hit, peaking at #11. She rerecorded it for the soundtrack of her 1992 movie, Straight Talk.
Dolly's post also revealed there will be a music video, with all proceeds going to pediatric cancer research at Monroe Carell Jr. Children's Hospital at Vanderbilt in Nashville.
Copyright © 2026, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.