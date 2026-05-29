Life is so good for Tucker Wetmore, he can't believe it

(NEW YORK) -- Tucker Wetmore's career momentum continues to intensify, as his third single becomes his third #1 on the Mediabase chart: "Brunette" is sitting atop the radio ranking, following "3,2,1" and "Wind Up Missin' You."

"Brunette" also becomes his first #1 on the comparable Billboard Country Airplay tally.

His mom surprised him with the news he'd won the Academy of Country Music's new male artist of the year trophy while he was in London on April 30, a revelation significant enough to trigger his disbelief.

"Overwhelmed, excited — I don't think this is real," he summed it up, following the May 17 ACMs in Las Vegas. "If I wake up tomorrow and it's all fake, I wouldn't be surprised."

"I'm just blessed, honestly," he added. "It's all God. It's all it is, is God and his blessing towards me. So, I'm just happy to be a vessel to enjoy it, you know?"

What's next? For now, Tucker's on HARDY's COUNTRY! COUNTRY! Tour, before he plays the main stage during CMA Fest at Nashville's Nissan Stadium on June 4.

He'll kick off the second leg of The Brunette World Tour later this summer.

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