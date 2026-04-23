Lee Brice's son Takoda works toward a 'Truck Bed Mixtape'

You'll get a glimpse of the next generation of Lee Brice's family in the video for his new song.

"This one hits a little harder with our son Takoda playing the main character in the video," Lee posted on his socials, along with a preview.

In the clip, we see the teen, who was born in 2008, doing manual labor to earn cash to buy a truck.

“‘Truck Bed Mixtape’ is one of my favorite songs on this whole record," his dad says. "We had great day creating it and then recording it couldn’t have been more fun."

"Of all the songs over these years, shooting this video was extra special for me," Lee continues. "I got to co-direct this one and had my oldest son Takoda step in as the main character. I swear, he was such a natural and acted better in front of those cameras than I ever have. So excited for y'all to see him in action and to hear this song. It still gets me every time!"



"Truck Bed Mixtape" arrives May 1, ahead of Lee's Sunriser and Sunriser (All Nighter) albums on Oct. 2.

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