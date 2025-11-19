Lauren Alaina leads the way, as the CMA takes the awards to TikTok

Lauren Alaina performs on the Arena stage during Day 1 of C2C Country To Country 2024 at The O2 Arena on March 08, 2024 in London, England. (Photo by Joseph Okpako/WireImage)

If you've experienced Lauren Alaina on any level, you can't help but notice: the chart-topping hitmaker has the undeniable gift of gab.

So when the Country Music Association decided to launch a second screen experience on TikTok during the 59th CMA Awards, the "All My Exes" hitmaker was a natural to lead it.

"I'm hosting the backstage area for CMA," Lauren explains. "ABC does this for Dancing with the Stars and all of their other shows, [but] they've never done it for the CMA Awards. So I'm gonna be backstage, like interviewing people as they come on and offstage, just giving the fans a glimpse into what it's like backstage."

So has Lauren ever been at a loss for words?

"The only time I've ever been speechless was when Trisha Yearwood came out at the Grand Ole Opry and asked me to be a member," she tells ABC Audio. "I was speechless. I couldn't speak."

Tune in to watch Wednesday's 59th CMA Awards live from Nashville's Bridgestone Arena at 8 p.m. ET on ABC, and keep an eye out for Lauren on the CMA's TikTok.

