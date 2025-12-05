Lainey Wilson's a 'Wild Woman' on new track with Aerosmith and Yungblud: Listen now

Steven Tyler and Lainey Wilson perform onstage during the 6th Jam For Janie Grammy Awards Viewing Party Presented By Live Nation at the Hollywood Palladium on February 02, 2025 in Los Angeles. (Tommaso Boddi/Getty Images for Janie's Fund)

A new version of "Wild Woman," a song by rock icons Aerosmith and British star Yungblud, is out now, featuring the unmistakable vocals of Lainey Wilson.

Aerosmith vocalist Steven Tyler and Yungblud, born Dominic Harrison, decided to ask Lainey to add her vocals to the track after she joined Tyler to perform the Aerosmith classic "Dream On" at his sixth annual Jam for Janie benefit in February. Aerosmith guitarist Joe Perry then added new guitar parts to the track.

Lainey told Apple Music's Zane Lowe, "They reached out probably like a month or so ago. It was a really quick turnaround. But I mean, as soon as I heard the song, I was like, 'Okay, I know what I want to do on my end.' And they really just gave me some creative freedom, and I went at it."

"I'm ready to do it live with them," she added. "I'm like, 'Okay, we gotta make that happen now. Where, when? Tell me what time. Let's do it.'”

In a statement, Yungblud said, "I'm really hyped to have Lainey Wilson jump on this record with us. I have been a fan of her for a while. Her story is inspirational. With this record, we really needed a female vocalist who could carry it with the level of authenticity that Lainey embodies. We needed a wild woman and we for sure got one!"

"Wild Woman (Lainey Wilson Version)" is available now via digital outlets.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.