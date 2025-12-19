Lainey Wilson's going to 'Snoop's Holiday Halftime Party' on Christmas Day

Lainey Wilson will be part of Snoop's Holiday Halftime Party Christmas Day on Netflix.

Of course, Snoop Dogg will headline the show, with EJAE, Rei Ami and Audrey Nuna, the voices of HUNTR/X from Netflix's KPop Demon Hunters, set to appear as well.

Netflix's NFL Christmas Gameday starts with pregame coverage at 11 a.m. ET before the Washington Commanders/Dallas Cowboys game at 1 p.m. ET from Northwest Stadium in Landover, Maryland.

The Minnesota Vikings take on the Detroit Lions starting at 3:30 p.m. CT. Snoop, Lainey and HUNTR/X are set to play live from U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis.

