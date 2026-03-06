Lainey Wilson shares her plans for a family, Keith Urban's advice

Lainey Wilson and her fiancé, Devlin “Duck” Hodges, would like to have some little ducklings one day.
While appearing on the Australian podcast No Filter with Kate Langbroek, Lainey said she and Duck "definitely wanna have a family," and then laughed, "You know, time's a-tickin."
Lainey also called Duck her "biggest cheerleader" and said, "We, like, load up on the 4x4, the side by side, and ride around and we do all the simple things in life. Like that's the things that bring us the most happiness, like riding down the road and going to hang out with the neighbors and things like that."
"I ran into him and I was so tired, I had been on the road just, I think we played 180-something shows that year," Lainey recalled. "So I saw him and I was telling him, 'I'm tired.' And he was like, 'No whining on the yacht.'"
