Lainey Wilson shares behind-the-scenes video of Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade rehearsals

Lainey Wilson Hosts ‘The 59th Annual CMA Awards’ live from Nashville airing November 19 on ABC; streaming next day on Hulu. (Disney/Michael Le Brecht)
By Andrea Dresdale

After scoring the entertainer of the year trophy at the Country Music Association Awards, Lainey Wilson is ready to entertain the entire country Thursday at the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade.

On Wednesday she shared footage on her Instagram Story of her parade rehearsals. She sang "Somewhere Over Laredo" while holding an umbrella and wearing a festive red coat with a fur collar. She captioned it, "You can't rain on this parade!" Unlike most of the other performers, Lainey isn't riding on a float — she'll be performing on a stage in front of Macy's store entrance.

And if you want more Lainey holiday viewing, she appears as an animated version of herself in Disney's Hulu's Family Guy's Hallmark Channel's Lifetime's Familiar Holiday Movie, which begins streaming on Hulu Friday. She also sings the theme song, which includes fitting the special's very long title into the lyrics.

Speaking of "Somewhere Over Laredo," it just became her ninth top-10 hit on Billboard's Hot Country Songs chart.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

