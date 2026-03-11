Lainey Wilson officially inducts Jelly Roll into the Grand Ole Opry

Jelly Roll's mom sat in the front row Tuesday night as her son was inducted as a member of the Grand Ole Opry. It was her first time seeing him play the prestigious stage.

Wearing a cross that belonged to Johnny Cash, Jelly kicked off the night performing his hits “Liar,” “Need a Favor,” “I Am Not Okay,” “Hard Fought Hallelujah” and “Son of a Sinner” with ERNEST.

CMA and ACM entertainer of the year Lainey Wilson then came on to do the official honors.

"Country music has always been about telling stories, the good, the bad, the messy; it's about redemption, and tonight we are welcoming a man who has never been afraid to tell the truth about his life," she said. "He turned pain into purpose, mistakes into music, and somehow managed to make millions of people feel like they are a little less alone."

Jelly Roll reflected on how his life has changed as he accepted the trophy that signifies Opry membership.

“To take a convicted felon from Music City who found country music because I’m from Nashville, and you take that kid who's been in the local juvenile and local county jail, and you bring him here and give him Grammys, awards and Platinum plaques, and then you make him a member of the most prestigious group of the Grand Ole Opry," he said. "Every word of that sounded like I’m telling you a lot about myself, but that is a story only God could be the author of. Some stories only God can write."

Lainey and Jelly closed the show with their hit "Save Me" after a night that included appearances by Craig Morgan and comedian Leanne Morgan.

Copyright © 2026, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.