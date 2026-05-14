Lainey Wilson marries 'Duck' Hodges by a waterfall in Tennessee

Lainey Wilson and Devlin "Duck" Hodges were married Sunday, May 10, at Ruskin Cave in Dickson, Tennessee, the couple revealed in an extensive spread via Vogue.

"Pretty inseparable since" being set up on a blind date in 2021, the former NFL quarterback surprised Lainey with a proposal at George Jones' estate in February 2025.

The two discovered their wedding venue by chance.

"Duck and I were driving backroads in Tennessee and saw a billboard for The Ruskin Cave," the CMA and ACM entertainer of the year tells Vogue.

On her wedding day, Lainey arrived by horse-drawn carriage, wearing a custom Oscar de la Renta gown emblazoned with tiny Japanese cherry blossoms representing "living in the moment."

“I have never seen Duck smile as big as he did then,” she recalls. “It made me feel giddy about turning the page into this next chapter of marriage. We were both anxious to say ‘I do!’”

Married on a cobblestone ledge by a waterfall, the two kept their big day true to their roots.

"We wanted it to be special and beautiful, but really welcoming and comfortable,” Lainey says. “Being from Louisiana, I wanted to bring in a little bit of Cajun flair, so naturally we hired a 12-piece jazz band called Rebirth and had a Cajun meal from the chefs at my bar, Bell Bottoms Up.”

After cocktail hour, it was time for the reception in the cave, complete with a prayer from Lainey's mom.

“Our family and friends know how to have a good time, and the dance floor was packed all night," Lainey says. "To close out a perfect evening, Duck and I followed the band through a send-off line of sparklers and cheering loved ones, climbed into an old white Ford truck, and drove off!”

Copyright © 2026, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.