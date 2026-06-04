Lainey Wilson has her 'Phone, Keys, Wallet' — and John Mayer

Lainey Wilson's new radio single, "Phone, Keys, Wallet," is a collab with John Mayer.

Mayer plays guitar on the track, which was recorded at his Chaplin Studios in Los Angeles.

The new song was written during the final leg of Lainey's Whirlwind World Tour.

“I feel like a tornado with boots on half the time," she says, "and this song is really about finding somebody who’s okay with that chaos and chooses to love you through it anyway."

Of course, Lainey tied the knot with longtime boyfriend Devlin "Duck" Hodges on May 10 in Tennessee.

"Phone, Keys, Wallet" follows Lainey's recent releases, "Younger You" with Miley Cyrus and "Can't Sit Still."

She's set to headline CMA Fest Saturday at Nashville's Nissan Stadium.

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