Lainey Wilson had her 'Phone, Keys, Wallet' before the 'Whirlwind' struck

Lainey Wilson's got her "Phone, Keys, Wallet" and she's getting ready to unlock the new music she's been working on for quite awhile.

And it sounds like her new radio single featuring John Mayer is just the beginning.

"To tell you the truth, we were already in the kitchen cooking it up before Whirlwind was even out," Lainey reveals. "I feel like we're always writing because I don't feel like I'm myself if I'm not creating and writing. I feel that's the thing that like gets me through all the busyness and all the other parts of the job that exist."

Whirlwind came out in August 2024, which would mean she's already been crafting her new music for nearly two years.

"I think people are really gonna love what we've been working on," she continues. "I mean, of course I'm partial, but I think it definitely is gonna like show another side of my artistry while always staying true to myself. But the more life I live, the more experience I have, the more I realize I've got more to say and share, and it's gonna be good."

"Phone, Keys, Wallet" is already a top-30 country hit.

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