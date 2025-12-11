Lainey Wilson books New Orleans Jazz Festival

Lainey Wilson (Disney/Frank Micelotta)
By Stephen Hubbard

Lainey Wilson will represent country music at the 2026 New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival, which takes place April 23-26 and April 30-May 3 in the Crescent City.

According to Lainey's website, she's set to play May 1.

The Eagles, Stevie Nicks, Rod Stewart, Kings of Leon, Teddy Swims, Tyler Childers, Steve Earle, Tedeschi Trucks Band, Earth, Wind & Fire, Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit and Trombone Shorty & Orleans Avenue are just some of the more than 5,000 musicians who will play across 14 stages at the historic Fair Grounds Race Course over two weekends.

Tickets for the New Orlean Jazz Festival go on sale Friday.

