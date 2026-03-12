Lady A headlines The Big Gig at the Country Music Hall of Fame & Museum

Lady A (Courtesy of the Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum)

Lady A made what may turn out to be a rare 2026 concert appearance Wednesday night in Nashville.

Hillary Scott, Charles Kelley and Dave Haywood played an exclusive show in the Country Music Hall of Fame's CMA Theater in front of an audience made up solely of museum members.

Known as The Big Gig, the night is one of the perks of museum membership, which you can learn more about online.

The trio's set included hits you'd expect like "Need You Now" and "Downtown." Pending a major tour announcement, chances to see Lady A in 2026 may be at a premium, since there are only eight concerts on their schedule at this point.

