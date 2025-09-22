The Lady A baby boom is complete with the arrival of Charles Kelley's son

Charles Kelley and his wife, Cassie Kelley, welcomed their second child, son Archer Lancaster Kelley, on Sept. 16. He joins big brother Ward Kelley, who's 9. The "Can't Lose You" singer told ABC Audio that because he and Cassie have been parents for almost a decade, they're prepared for at least one aspect of having a baby in the house again.

"The hardest thing with Ward was, you know, we were so used to sleeping in till, like, 9, even 10 [a.m.]," Charles explained. "But now we're kind of used to functioning on a little less sleep. So I feel like that's going to be easier. But we also, you know, [are] not quite as energetic and agile as we were 10 years ago."

Of course, Charles isn't the only member of Lady A who has a new little one: Hillary Scott welcomed a new baby in July. While Lady A has a holiday tour coming up in December and Charles has a few solo shows, he says overall he and the group are lucky they're able to take time off to be with their new additions.

"I just think I'm in such a settled place, you know, and even as a band, you know, we're able to like prioritize family so much more and be like, 'Hey, we're not going to go on the road too much right now,'" says Charles.

"And so the fact that I'll actually have a couple of months to kind of breathe and just enjoy this baby before we start the Christmas tour is going to be great," he adds.

