Koe Wetzel surprises fans with not one but two new tracks from 'The Night Champion'

When Koe Wetzel announced his new album The Night Champion earlier this week, he said he'd be releasing a new song called "Hurts Like You" on Friday. Well, he did, but he also gave fans a bonus.

In addition to "Hurts Like You," Koe released a second song, "Dollar and a Bottle," which was such a surprise that even some of his team didn't know he was doing it. "F***, here's two," he wrote on Instagram.

Explaining the title of The Night Champion, which is coming out June 12, Koe says, "I feel like right now I'm the best version of myself I've ever been. I survived the night side of me. I'm coming out of it a champion. That's the essence of this record."

Koe's most recent album, 9 Lives, was certified Gold and spawned the five-week #1 "High Road," which went on to become the most-played country song of 2025. Meanwhile, "Rocky Mountain Low," his duet with Corey Kent, is just outside of the top 10.

Koe's currently touring in Australia, but he'll bring The Night Champion tour to North America starting July 8 in Edmonton, Alberta, Canada.

(Video for "Dollar and a Bottle" contains uncensored profanity.)

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