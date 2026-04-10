King George kicks off his seven-show season at home in the Lone Star State

More than 15,000 fans packed Austin's Moody Center Thursday night for George Strait's first of only seven concerts in 2026.

King George's two-hour set included 28 songs, covering many of his 60 #1 hits, and sent fans dancing in the aisles during "Does Fort Worth Ever Cross Your Mind" and "I Just Want to Dance with You."

“I see we got some cowboys out there tonight, I love it,” he told the crowd. “I love seeing you cowboys out there because you bring the cowgirls with you."

"This song is for all you cowgirls,” he added and then kicked off 2007's “How ‘Bout Them Cowgirls.”

Texas artist William Beckmann opened the night, and he'll return for Saturday's second Moody Center show.

From there, Strait plays Lubbock April 24-25 and Clemson, South Carolina, May 2.

He'll return to Austin May 15-16 to wrap up his 2026 appearances, with Carter Faith set to open.

A limited number of seats remain for all the shows, since new tickets have just been released.

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