Kenny Chesney's sold the Blue Chair, rum brand changes hands

Blue Chair Bay Rum by Kenny Chesney/Next Century Spirits
By Stephen Hubbard

Kenny Chesney has sold his Blue Chair Bay Rum brand to North Carolina-based Next Century Spirits.

Never fear, Chesney fans and rum connoisseurs: Kenny's now "one of NCS's largest percentage owners" and will still have an "integral role moving forward," according to a news release.

“Blue Chair Bay Rum was created to capture my life, as a spirit to share with friends,” Kenny says. “This rum is the result of a lot of fun, passion, sunshine, good people and No Shoes Nation energy."

"Next Century Spirits embraces those same qualities," he adds. "They have a passion for innovation and going to new places. This is going to be cool.”

Kenny created the brand a dozen years ago. No word on how much money he made in the deal.

