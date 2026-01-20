Kenny Chesney's only headlining gigs this summer will be at Sphere Las Vegas

If you were holding out for a Kenny Chesney stadium tour this year, it doesn't look like that's in the cards for 2026.

The good news is that the superstar is adding half a dozen July shows to his residency at Sphere Las Vegas, but that means they'll be his only headlining dates this summer.

“Beyond how different it was, there was all the fun,” he says of his 2025 run. “Seeing all the faces, plus all the crazy things we could do with the sound and visuals, I knew well before we finished, we were coming back and taking all of it even further."

"With all the work that’s going into changing up over half the show, adding more songs we might not be able to play in stadiums, pulling some surprises, five shows weren’t going to be enough," he adds.

The previously announced concerts run June 19-27, while the six new dates span July 1-11.

Tickets for the new shows go on sale Jan. 30 at 10 a.m. PT.

Copyright © 2026, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.