Kenny Chesney reflects on losing loved ones in "Wherever You Are Tonight"

Kenny Chesney is pulling back the curtains on grief in his new song, "Wherever You Are Tonight."



Out now, the pensive ballad, which hit songwriters Mike Reid and Gary Burr penned, chronicles one's perspective on loss and the permanent absence of a loved one by their side.



"Hearts will break, we cry, we grieve/ We die, we go, but never leave/ We linger in the lives of those wе love/ We're flеsh and bone in beams of light/ A body breaks, a soul takes flight/ And faith is left to heal what tears can't touch/ You're not gone, just out of sight/ You're here with me, wherever you are tonight," Kenny sings in the chorus.



"The thing about this song that struck me is that idea people we love never truly leave us. We can't see them, or know where they go after they pass on, but everything we shared remains," Kenny shares. "Who we are because of them, that doesn't change. But this song suggests that beyond the grief, the pain and the memories, wherever the people we love are, they're not so far away."



"Wherever You Are Tonight" is the latest preview of Kenny's forthcoming new album, BORN. Arriving March 22, the project also features its lead single, "Take Her Home."



BORN is available for preorder and presave now.

