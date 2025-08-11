Kenny Chesney lays down his pen, as 'Heart Life Music' is done

After devoting "a huge chunk of my last year" to working on his book with co-writer Holly Gleason, Kenny Chesney's volume titled Heart Life Music is finished.

"What they don't tell you is how much goes into polishing, how many times you'll read it… or how many moments you'll have to leave out," the superstar reflects. "But for me, I really wanted to send a love letter to all the places and characters along the way that made this journey such an incredible ride."

Kenny promises "snapshots of my journey, vignettes of my soul" tracing his 1991 move from East Tennessee to Nashville and beyond.

"When I look back, I can’t believe the people I’ve met, the stories I’ve heard and the music I’ve been able to hear from songwriters, other artists, as well as all the songs I’ve been fortunate enough to cut," he says.

Heart Life Music comes out Nov. 4, about the same time Kenny will be officially inducted into the Country Music Hall of Fame.

