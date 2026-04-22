Kenny Chesney is ready to 'Carry On' with new single and album

Kenny Chesney is about to "Carry On" with his first new music in more than two years, as his new track arrives May 8.

“It felt great in the studio,” he says of the song he co-produced with longtime collaborator Buddy Cannon. “Sometimes when you’re running down a song, it all just falls into place because it just feels good."

"‘Carry On’ was fun," he continues, "because of all the different genres we drew from. Plus, I love a chorus that throws life wide open – and reminds you how to find the light no matter what’s happening.”

“Carry on karaoke, it don’t matter if you can’t carry a tune in a bucket anyways," Kenny sings. "Carry on, who cares what the naysayers say. If it’s Saturday night get carried away. Carry on, carry on, you can’t carry nothing with you and it won’t be long 'til it’s six carrying you home. 'Til then you gotta carry on."

Described as reminiscent of hits like “American Kids,” “Save It for a Rainy Day” and “Get Along,” "Carry On" is the first taste of the new studio album Kenny's busy mixing now.

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