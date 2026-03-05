Kenny Chesney explores the music of Willie Nelson in new season of 'One by Willie'

Willie Nelson and Kenny Chesney performs at Farm Aid at the Comcast Center on September 20, 2008 in Mansfield, Massachusetts. (Paul Natkin/WireImage)

Kenny Chesney leads off the new season of the One by Willie podcast focusing on his love for Willie Nelson's 1976 recording of "That Lucky Old Sun."

Of course, Kenny rerecorded it with Willie in 2008 and also made it the title track of one of his albums.

The podcast, which starts its seventh season on March 11, takes a notable fan of the Red-Headed Stranger and lets them explore their love for one Willie song of their choosing.

“We started this project because we thought listening to Willie records with cool, smart people would be fun," host John Spong says. "And it definitely has been."

"But it’s turned into a much deeper look at him," he continues, "with three main takeaways: As an artist, Willie Nelson found success by being true to himself. As a person, he never wavered from being true to the people around him. And as for the songs themselves, every single one of them comes with a great story.”

Jamey Johnson, Bill Anderson, Taj Mahal and Eurythmics' Dave Stewart are just some of the people who'll be part of the seventh season.

Miranda Lambert, John Mellencamp, Whoopi Goldberg, Sheryl Crow, Bonnie Raitt and Vince Gill have all done episodes in the past.

You can listen to One by Willie free on all major podcast platforms.

