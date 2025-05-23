Kenny Chesney brings No Shoes Nation to Sphere Las Vegas

Kenny Chesney became the first country artist to headline the Sphere in Las Vegas on Thursday, and he brought his hits and some eye-popping visuals to the 18,000-seat high-tech venue.

Kenny posted footage of his performance of "Beer In Mexico" to his Instagram, and you can see the Mexican-themed visuals on the venue's 270-degree wraparound screens, including cactuses and skulls, dwarfing the stage where Kenny and his band are playing.

Kelsea Ballerini made a special appearance to join Kenny for "She Thinks My Tractor's Sexy," their duet "Half of My Hometown" and, finally, "You & Tequila." According to Billboard, other celebrities on hand — in the audience, not onstage — included Van Halen's Michael Anthony and football star Peyton Manning.

According to Billboard, Kenny performed some deep cuts in addition to his hits, including two he'd never performed live: "One Lonely Island" from his most recent album, Born, and "Seven Days" from his 2010 album, Hemingway's Whiskey.

Kenny will be at Sphere through June 21.

Here are the songs Kenny played on his opening night, according to Setlist.fm:

"Beer in Mexico"

"Keg in the Closet"

"Till It's Gone"

"Here and Now"

"No Shoes, No Shirt, No Problems"

"Welcome to the Fishbowl"

"One Lonely Island"

"Reality"

"I Go Back"

"Seven Days"

"Summertime"

"Somewhere With You"

"Living in Fast Forward"

"Big Star"

"Setting the World on Fire"

"Young"

"Noise"

"Get Along"

"She Thinks My Tractor's Sexy" (with Kelsea Ballerini)

"Half of my Hometown" (with Kelsea Ballerini)

"You and Tequila" (with Kelsea Ballerini)

"When the Sun Goes Down"

"All the Pretty Girls"

"Out Last Night"

Encore:

"American Kids"

"Anything but Mine"

"Don't Happen Twice"

