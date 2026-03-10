Kenny Chesney to be honored during his only non-Sphere show in 2026

Kenny Chesney will be given the first-ever Ocean Legacy Award April 12 when he closes out the Tortuga Music Festival.

This will be Kenny's sixth time headlining the Fort Lauderdale gathering, which was founded to help raise awareness about ocean conservation and coastal environmental issues.

“To me, when people can come together to learn about the ocean, how to treat it and have a great time with their friends, that’s a total win,” Kenny says. “Even though we’re not touring this year, I do love playing on that beach, seeing all those boats in the water and fans having the best time on that beach."

"To be given an award for doing what I love somewhere that brings every bit of it together almost feels wrong, but I’m honored if I could be part of bringing how we treat the ocean into focus," he adds.

Tortuga will be Kenny's only 2026 concert outside of his June 19-July 11 residency at Sphere Las Vegas.

He headlined the first Tortuga Music Festival in 2013. Since then, the shows on South Lauderdale Beach have raised more than $6 million for ocean conservation.

