Kelsea Ballerini files for temporary restraining order against alleged hacker who released her songs

Kelsea Ballerini has filed for a temporary restraining order against an alleged hacker for illegally sharing her music online.



As reported by People, the alleged hacker, Bo Ewing, is accused of unlawfully obtaining and releasing "still-in-production, unreleased masters and demos" of Ballerini's music, per court documents reviewed by the publication. Ballerini, her label home Black River Entertainment and producer Alysa Vanderheym are listed as plaintiffs.



The Ohio-based alleged hacker is identified as "a former member of Ms. Ballerini's fan club" and "a supporter of her career in the past" who "has since become disenfranchised with Ms. Ballerini." Court documents state that Ewing got hold of the files "through gaining back-door access to the device of either, or both, of Ms. Ballerini or Ms. Vanderheym."

The plaintiffs also posited Ewing "had already shared the files with multiple third parties and that the music in question was unfinished," per People.



An injunction to protect the recordings has been secured by the country star, Black River Entertainment and Vanderheym to protect the recordings, citing "continued, irreparable harm" on the plaintiff's end.

"Protection of an artist's music is of the upmost importance," a spokesperson for Ballerini told People exclusively. "Artists spend countless hours perfecting their craft and telling their stories through their music. Stealing and sharing unfinished music is illegal and harms the integrity of the creative process."



Ballerini's latest project is her seven-track Rolling Up The Welcome Mat (For Good) EP, which was preceded by 2022's SUBJECT TO CHANGE. She's currently working on and gearing up to release new music.

