Kelsea Ballerini wants 'Another Drink' with Marshmello

What's Kelsea Ballerini been up to? Well, it seems she's been in the studio — and at the bar — with Marshmello.

On Tuesday, the "half of my hometown" hitmaker posted a video lamenting the behavior of the opposite sex.

"It's like every guy in the world just thinks every girl in the world goes to a bar to just like, what, like get hit on?" Kelsea says, making a gagging sound for effect. "If one more guy comes up to me and says that he has a truck parked outside, like that's like, good job," she continues, feigning applause this time. "Like, when's the last time you called your mom?"

"Do you want another drink?" she adds, as the next shot reveals she's been talking to 'Mello the whole time, who nods affirmatively.

Wednesday's post reveals a snippet of Kelsea performing the song that seemed to be playing in the background of the previous clip.

"boy, you're outta luck, @marshmello," the caption reads, revealing the title is likely "Another Drink."

Stay tuned to see what's next.

In April, Marshmello released "Where We Go" with Thomas Rhett, following 2025 collabs with Hudson Westbrook and Jelly Roll. He previously claimed two country number ones with Kane Brown with 2024's "Miles on It" and 2019's "One Thing Right."

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