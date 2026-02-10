Kelsea Ballerini & Chase Stokes break up again

The on-again, off-again romance between Kelsea Ballerini and Outer Banks actor Chase Stokes seems to be off again.

Though official sources don't seem to be talking, People cites multiple other insiders who confirm the relationship is off, just as Kelsea seems to have scrubbed photos of the two from Instagram and unfollowed him, as well.

The two first started dating three years ago, before officially making their debut as a couple at the CMT Music Awards in April 2023. In September 2025 they announced their breakup, only to confirm they'd gotten back together by New Year's Eve.

Approximately five weeks later, the romance seems to be in the rearview, just a week after Kelsea spoke glowingly about their relationship on the Grammy red carpet.

It's been a tough year for the "Baggage" hitmaker so far, after losing her beloved dog Dibs in January, too.

