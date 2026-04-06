Keith Urban sails back to Vegas for Fontainebleau shows

Keith Urban will revisit his residency at Fontainebleau Las Vegas with two concerts in the fall.

The Aussie superstar returns to the BleauLive Theater Friday, Oct. 16, and Saturday, Oct. 17, with a show simply titled Live in Las Vegas this time.

He previously played 10 HIGH in Vegas dates there in October 2024 and February 2025.

Presales start Tuesday, before tickets go on sale to the public Friday.

Keith's first live concert album, HIGH AND A(LIVE), is out now and was recorded on his tour that wrapped in October. He's recently revealed he's working on a yacht rock covers record.

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