Keith Urban rides ACM's Next Wave as Whiskey Jam heads for Vegas

Keith Urban will headline ACM Next Wave: Country's Beach Bash on Saturday, May 16, ahead of the 61st Academy of Country Music Awards on Sunday.

He joins the previously announced lineup of Tucker Wetmore, Dasha, Ashley Cooke, Flatland Cavalry and Braxton Keith, as well as 2026 Opry NextStage members Hudson Westbrook, Vincent Mason, Graham Barham, Tyler Braden, Emily Ann Roberts, Alexandra Kay and Willow Avalon.

Tickets are on sale now for the poolside show at Mandalay Bay Beach, in addition to the other ACM events in Las Vegas.

If you're looking for a free show, you'll want to check out the Whiskey Jam Welcome Party set for Thursday, May 14. The Band Perry, Avery Anna, Caroline Jones and Jenna Paulette will take the stage at Ole Red, with more talent to be announced.

Copyright © 2026, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.