Keith Urban to host, perform at C2C London kickoff event in March

CMA Songwriters Series 2026 for C2C London (Courtesy CMA)
By Andrea Dresdale

Keith Urban will be leading the charge when Country to Country London, an annual series of events that brings country music to the U.K., begins in March.

On March 12, Keith will host and perform at the CMA Songwriters Series, the official kickoff to C2C London, at Indigo at The O2, a club that holds just over 2,500 people. Among the other performers on the bill are Ashley Cooke and Kristian Bush of Sugarland. Tickets go on sale Dec. 5 at 10 a.m. GMT at the O2's website.

The festival then continues March 13, 14 and 15 in London; Belfast, Ireland; and Glasgow, Scotland. The rotating lineup of performers includes Keith and Ashley, as well as Zach Top, Scotty McCreery, Russell Dickerson, Brooks & Dunn, Kameron Marlowe, MacKenzie Carpenter, Alana Springsteen and many more. Tickets are on sale now.

