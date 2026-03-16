Kane Brown to play free shows for the military in May

Kane Brown is booked to play two special shows for members of the military in May.

The first will be May 8 in Charleston, South Carolina, followed by a May 31 concert in Colorado Springs, Colorado.

Known as Navy Federal Jams, both shows are part of Navy Federal Credit Union's celebration of Military Appreciation Month. Complimentary tickets will be available for service members, veterans and their families.

Each stop will also have its own Mission Marketplace, featuring food, drinks and products from veteran-owned businesses.

Redferrin, Drew Holcomb and the Neighbors, Kashus Culpepper, Walker Montgomery, Hannah McFarland and Restless Road are set to play Navy Federal Jams shows as well.

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