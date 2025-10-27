Justin Moore's perennial Halloween costume? The chauffeur

This Halloween, Justin Moore will be going as the chauffeur.

That's because in Justin's hometown of Poyen, Arkansas — population 269 — the stops are too far apart to walk.

"You know, where we’re from, it’s not the typical Halloween that most kids, I guess, have," Justin says. "We drive them around because we don’t live in a neighborhood. We drive ‘em to the people who we know, like my aunts and uncles and my parents and, you know, our family, our pastor."

"Usually we have like a church hayride," he adds. "We’re kind of in our own little bubble, in a sense, in our town, and really the surrounding communities."

Justin has four kids: 15-year-old Ella Kole Moore, 13-year-old Kennedy Faye Moore, 11-year-old Rebecca Klein Moore and 8-year-old Thomas South Moore.

