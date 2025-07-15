‘Just in Case’ you wondered, Morgan Wallen’s #1

John Shearer/Getty Images for for Morgan Wallen's One Night At A Time 2024

Morgan Wallen continues to dominate the country charts, as “Just in Case” sits atop both the Billboard and Mediabase airplay charts this week.

It’s Morgan’s third week atop the Billboard Country Airplay ranking and his 18th #1 on the chart overall. Ten of those have stayed at the top for multiple weeks.

On Mediabase, however, it’s his first week at the top with “Just in Case” and his 19th chart-topper there. Morgan’s now tied with “Don’t It Make My Brown Eyes Blue” hitmaker Crystal Gayle for the 25th most number ones on that chart.

He’s already working on the next one, too, as “I Got Better” just started its climb.

