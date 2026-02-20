In June, the sun will rise on Lee Brice's new album

Lee Brice has officially released his buzzy single "Country Nowadays," and he's also announced a new album: Sunriser will be out June 5.

Explaining the album's title, Lee says in a statement, "Anybody can see a sunset, but a sunrise, you gotta earn. Whether you're waking up or just pulled an all-nighter, I tip my hat to you, sunriser."

And on Instagram, he adds, "I sure earned my fair share of sunrises workin on this one ; ) can't wait for y'all to hear this album."

Sunriser, Lee's sixth album, is his first since 2020's Hey World and it's available for preorder now. In addition to "Country Nowadays," the 16-track project also includes "Killed the Man" and "Cry," two singles Lee released in 2025.

Here's the track list:

"Sunriser"

"Killed the Man"

"Me and Whiskey"

"Country Nowadays"

"Devil's at It Again"

"She Wasn't Like That"

"Bury the Dead"

"Truck Bed Mixtape"

"What You Know About That"

"Said No Country Boy Ever"

"All the Way Down"

"Drinkin' Buddies"

"Old Men"

"Cry"

"Daddy Don't Care"

"When the Kingdom Comes"

Copyright © 2026, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.