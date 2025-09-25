Journey, Hootie & the Blowfish rub elbows with Lainey Wilson, Cody Johnson + Post Malone at Stagecoach 2026

Cody Johnson, Lainey Wilson and Post Malone will headline the 2026 edition of Stagecoach, set to take place April 24-26 at Empire Polo Club in Indio, California.

“I'll never forget the first time I got the call to play Stagecoach," Cody says. "We were on one of the smaller stages and I remember wondering if anyone would even know our songs. Now here we are invited back to headline the Mane Stage. What a ride. I hope y’all bring the energy ... because it’s gonna get Western.”

Bailey Zimmerman, Ella Langley, Nate Smith, Chase Rice, Wynonna Judd, BigXthaPlug, Josh Ross and Counting Crows all join Cody as part of the Friday night lineup.

Riley Green, Journey, Little Big Town, Bush, Teddy Swims, Corey Kent, Billy Bob Thornton and Chase Matthew will play Saturday night before Lainey takes the stage.

“My first Stagecoach was in 2022 ... at 2:30 p.m. in the afternoon," Lainey recalls. "Look how far we’ve come y’all! I’m honored to headline this year. This is a career highlight and I can’t wait to see everyone there.”

Brooks & Dunn, Hootie & the Blowfish, Warren Zeiders, Brett Young, Max McNown, Hudson Westbrook, Eli Young Band and Jake Worthington will all play before Posty wraps things up on Sunday.

Tickets go on sale Thursday, Oct. 2, at 11 a.m. PT.

